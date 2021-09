ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Face Forward Project gives vaccinated teens (12-18 yrs) a chance to get their personalized portraits made. These one-of-a-kind portraits embody the optimism and ambition of Chicago teens who’ve chosen to protect themselves and those around them by getting the vaccine.

The City of Chicago hopes The Face Forward Project will be a great reminder for Chicago to keep looking ahead, because our future is optimistic and safe when our children are vaccinated.