41st Annual Chicago Jazz Festival

August 23—September 1, 2019 • Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park and Venues Across Chicago

FREE Admission

Thursday, August 29: Chicago Cultural Center, 12–4:30pm & Millennium Park, 6:30–9pm

Friday, August 30–Sunday, September 1: Millennium Park, 11am–9pm

Produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events | Programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago

The Chicago Jazz Festival showcases the greatest jazz artists from Chicago and around the world across the city during new, extended festival dates. The Chicago Jazz Festival is produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.