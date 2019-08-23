41st Annual Chicago Jazz Festival

DCASE Homepage > Chicago Jazz Festival
Produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events | Programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago
The Chicago Jazz Festival showcases the greatest jazz artists from Chicago and around the world across the city during new, extended festival dates. The Chicago Jazz Festival is produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.
Headling this year's Millennium Park performances include Eddie Palmieri (pictured), Cécile McLorin Salvant, Art Ensemble of Chicago and more.
Download the 2019 festival schedule and map.
A few weeks after great composer/bandleader Duke Ellington died in 1974, several dozen Chicago musicians held a festival to honor him.
Submissions will be accepted in the fall.
Corporate partners of the Chicago Jazz Festival.
Find information about obtaining media credentials for Jazz Festival.
|
Newsletter
Chicago Cultural Center
78 E. Washington St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Admission is FREE
Open Daily 6am–11pm
Welcome Center 9am–5pm
Plan Your Visit Here
Millennium Park
201 E. Randolph St.
Chicago, IL 60601
Take CTA to Millennium Park
If parking, Millennium Garages are located at Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage at 5 S. Columbus Drive, Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave. and Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave. Pre-purchase parking online and save up to 50% off drive-up rates.
The Chicago Jazz Festival is programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.