41st Annual Chicago Jazz Festival

August 23—September 1, 2019 • Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park and Venues Across Chicago

FREE Admission

Thursday, August 29: Chicago Cultural Center, 12–4:30pm & Millennium Park, 6:30–9pm

Friday, August 30–Sunday, September 1: Millennium Park, 11am–9pm

Chicago Jazz Festival slideshow

Produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events | Programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago

The Chicago Jazz Festival showcases the greatest jazz artists from Chicago and around the world across the city during new, extended festival dates. The Chicago Jazz Festival is produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

 

Schedule (Eddie Palmieri pictured)

Schedule

Headling this year's Millennium Park performances include Eddie Palmieri (pictured), Cécile McLorin Salvant, Art Ensemble of Chicago and more.

 

Schedule and Map (Cécile McLorin Salvant pictured)

Schedule and Map

Download the 2019 festival schedule and map.

 

Festival History

Festival History

A few weeks after great composer/bandleader Duke Ellington died in 1974, several dozen Chicago musicians held a festival to honor him.

 

How to Apply for 2020

How to Apply for 2020

Submissions will be accepted in the fall.

 

Corporate Partners

Corporate Partners

Corporate partners of the Chicago Jazz Festival.

 

Festival Press Room

Festival Press Room

Find information about obtaining media credentials for Jazz Festival.

 

    Chicago Jazz Festival    

Jazz Institute of Chicago

The Chicago Jazz Festival is programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

