Taste of Chicago presented by DoorDash

Taste of Chicago is the nation's premier outdoor food festival showcasing the diversity of Chicago's dining community. The delicious array of food served at Taste of Chicago is complemented by music and exciting activities for the entire family. Every summer since 1980, Chicago's beautiful Grant Park on the city's magnificent lakefront has been home to the world's largest food festival.

However, there are still opportunities for Corporate Partnerships at Taste of Chicago. Please see visit our website at www.chicagopartnerships.com.

 
 

Eateries

Taste Oasis

Music (India.Arie pictured)

Food Experiences

How to Apply for 2020

Submissions will be accepted in the fall.

 

Plan Your Visit

Corporate Partners

Festival History

Admission is FREE

Grant Park
Jackson & Columbus
Chicago, IL 60602


Parking:

Millennium Garages

Parking Details: Park near Grant Park and enjoy the nation's premier outdoor food festival, Taste of Chicago 2019! Garage locations are Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave., Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave., and Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage located at 5 S. Columbus Drive.

Packages: Check discounted parking rates and multi-day parking packs at www.millenniumgarages.com

Purchase Options: Pay at parking location or pre-pay online at www.millenniumgarages.com/rates/; call 312.616.0600 for 24/7 customer service

Website Link: www.millenniumgarages.com

Public Transportation

    CTA    

Take CTA to the Taste of Chicago

From the elevated lines: exit at Adams/Wabash.

From the subway: exit at Jackson and walk several blocks east.

For travel information, visit www.transitchicago.com.

Get Lost in the Tastes...Not at Taste

