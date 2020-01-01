The City of Chicago has been preparing since the pandemic started to make one or more COVID-19 vaccines available as soon as possible. There will be a phased roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine with a very limited supply at the beginning, so healthcare workers will be prioritized, particularly those who treat COVID patients. Vaccine supply is expected to continually increase in the weeks and months that follow and it will then be made available to others. The Chicago Department of Public Health is working with partners at all levels, including hospitals, health care providers, and community leaders, on flexible COVID-19 vaccination programs that can accommodate different vaccines and scenarios.